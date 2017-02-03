Auburn Board of Trustees gives final approval to Jordan-Hare additions

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Friday, at the Auburn Board of Trustees meeting, the board gave the final approval to the $28 million Gameday Support Facility and Auburn locker room renovation project.

The project consists of a 44,000 square foot, multi-story building which would contain recruiting space for football and other sports. In addition, the facility would include a new club space for fans and a new press box that media would be relocated to.

Along with the new facility, the project calls for a 16,000 square foot renovation of Auburn’s locker room, which would double the size of the locker room.

Athletic Director Jay Jacobs said that 30% of the project has been funded already, and fundraising will continue.

“We’re number one in the SEC for game day experience,” Jacobs said. “This structure in the south endzone will provide both of those: a great fan experience and great student-athlete experience. It accomplishes a lot of our goals. We’re really excited about it, excited about the fundraising we’ve done so far.”

Construction is slated to begin in May and is expected to be finished in July 2018.