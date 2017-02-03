A Timely Break for the Weekend

A cold front continues to make progress through Georgia on its way south, opening the door for what should turn out to be a decent winter weekend for us here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The front brought clouds and some spotty, light rain showers early Friday morning with more rain possible this afternoon. Coverage of showers will be sparse and any amounts received very light. The overcast skies are expected to begin breaking up late in the day with clearing taking place tonight as high pressure builds in from the north.

That change in air mass should deliver a sunny Saturday; the trade-off is a cooling trend that will send lows Saturday morning into the 30s in many places with much of the area remaining in the 50s for daytime highs. This air is modified Canadian rather than pure arctic, so temperatures will merely pull back to near normal early February levels. Even then, the next warmup is not far away as westerly winds around the retreating high will bring highs up a bit on Sunday, with warmer 70s slated to follow at the beginning of next week.

The rise in both temperature and humidity next week will set us up for the next rain potential around Wednesday, as a front advances southward triggering showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast