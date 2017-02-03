1 dead, 1 missing after speedboats collide on Lake Allatoona

By Published:
File - Lake Allatoona (CBS46)
File - Lake Allatoona (CBS46)

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed, one was injured and one remains missing after two speedboats collided on Lake Allatoona.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Tim Cavender tells news outlets the collision occurred Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were able to rescue one man from the water. He was transported to the hospital alert and breathing.

Later, crews recovered the body of another man. They continued looking for the other missing man late into the night but eventually suspended their search. Search crews are returning Friday morning.

Officials have not identified any of the crash victims.

The lake is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta and is on the Etowah River, a tributary of the Coosa River.

