Trump threatens loss of funding after California college pulls Breitbart News speaker

By Published: Updated:
A bonfire started by protesters outside the venue where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak Wednesday. (CBS San Francisco)
A bonfire started by protesters outside the venue where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak Wednesday. (CBS San Francisco)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is questioning whether the University of California at Berkeley should be granted federal funding after it canceled a speaking event due to riots.

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire prompting university officials to cancel a talk Wednesday by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos out of safety concerns.

The decision was made two hours before the Wednesday night event because a crowd of more than 1,500 had gathered outside the venue, the university says in a statement.

“Of paramount importance this evening was the campus’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of those attending the event, the speaker, those who came to engage in lawful protest, as well as members of the public and the Berkeley campus community,” it says.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos is a vocal Trump supporter and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

“The event has been cancelled,” Yiannopoulos posted on his Facebook page. “I’ll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s