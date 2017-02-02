Troup County Chief Deputy hurt in traffic pursuit

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A Troup County deputy walks out of the hospital Thursday after he was hurt in a crash during an active pursuit.

Sargent Stewart Smith says Chief Deputy Jon Whitney was hurt when a car fleeing police crashed into his patrol car.

Smith says the chase started at about 9:40 a.m. when a Hogansville police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop. The press release says the car tried to flee and the Hogansville Police Department chased the vehicle down Interstate 85 southbound.

Smith says the Troup County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and deputies dropped stop sticks on the drivers side of car.

He says the car then drove in the median, hitting Chief Deputy Whitney’s car parked there.

Whitney has been treated and released from West Georgia Medical Center. The release says three men who were in the fleeing car are now in custody facing multiple charges.

