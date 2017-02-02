Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during cancer battle

ATLANTA (AP) — A pint-size Atlanta Falcons fan who is battling a rare form of cancer has won admirers of her own after a children’s hospital posted a picture of her cheering on her favorite team from her hospital bed.

The 15-month-old girl, identified only as Ella, is shown on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Facebook page wearing a Falcons-themed hospital gown that her grandmother made for her.

Hospital spokeswoman Chrissie Gallentine says the girl was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis when she was just 7 months old and has been living at its cancer facility for the past two months.

Ella has another chance to cheer on the Falcons and wear her special gown on Sunday, when Atlanta meets New England in Super Bowl 51.