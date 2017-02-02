Statewide tornado drill to be conducted Feb. 8

This year’s spring statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8. If there is a threat of severe weather on that day, the drill will be postponed until Friday, February 10. You can visit ready.ga.gov for more information.

BEFORE THE DRILL

Review your severe weather emergency preparedness plan.

The National Weather Service (NWS) – not Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency – issues severe weather watches and warnings. Inspect or install a working National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio in your home & workplace..

ON DRILL DAY

For drill purposes, assume that a tornado watch is in effect when your day begins and follow the steps outlined in your emergency plan. The NWS will not issue an actual tornado watch or warning, nor will radio and television stations activate the Emergency Alert System unless there is an actual severe weather event.

Instead, at 9 a.m., NWS will issue its Required Weekly Test (RWT) on NOAA Weather Radio to simulate the tornado warning. The drill will conclude at 9:30 a.m. or whenever sheltering procedures have been adequately exercised.

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO WATCH AND WARNING

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado or funnel cloud has been indicated by radar or sighted by a storm spotter. Take shelter immediately.