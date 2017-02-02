POLL: Should the Monday after the ‘Big Game’ be a holiday?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s one of the biggest days of the year. Whether you watch it for the football, the commercials, or the halftime show, the Super Bowl tends to offer a little something for everyone. Now Heinz Ketchup has launched a change.org petition to get the Monday after the Big Game to be declared a National Holiday.

The petition, which can be found here, states the following:

“Statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work. And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion (true story). Enough with the madness.”

So we wanted to know what you think. Should the Monday after be a holiday? Take our poll below.