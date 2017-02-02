OPD looking for 3 burglary suspects

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika police are searching for three suspects in connection to a burglary on North Uniroyal Road.

Police say the burglary occurred on Friday, January 27 and surveillance cameras captured the suspects photographs and their vehicle. Two of the suspects are seen on surveillance while the third stayed at the vehicle.

The suspects left driving a white four door car.

If anyone recognizes the suspects please notify the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.

