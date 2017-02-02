New engineering building breaks ground on Auburn campus

AUBURN, Ala. – The university broke ground on its new engineering school Thursday.

The project will mark the completion of more than $60 million in new construction and renovation on the engineering campus. It’s located in the heart of campus. The center will specifically address students’ professional and academic needs, providing one of the most comprehensive, active-learning environments in the country.

In conjunction with the college’s vision to provide the best student centered engineering educational experience in America, the center will also create greater opportunities for collaboration among faculty members and fellow students, creating a sense of “home” within the engineering campus.

The first floor of the building include a design and innovation center, consisting of student maker spaces, laboratories, shops, project incubators, study rooms, flexible classrooms, computer labs and more, while also serving as the home for engineering student organizations.

“This building is so important for Auburn University because it provides like a very central location for education for our engineers.It will no longer be dispersed among several buildings there will be a central place for engineering,” says Steve Duke, Associate Dean for Academics for the College of Engineering.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2019. The center is made possible through a $30 million gift from John and Rosemary Brown. It’s part of an overall $57 million gift, the largest in university history.