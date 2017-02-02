Man dies after car flips off road, catches fire Wednesday night

OPELIKA, Ala. – The ALEA confirms a man is dead after his car went off the road and caught fire Wednesday night.

Corporal Jess Thornton says in a news release 46-year-old Richard Clayton Short was killed when his Kia Optima went off Lee County 246, struck a concrete drain pipe and overturned just before 9 p.m.

The release says the car burst into flames shortly after the crash.

Short was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thornton says the accident happened about seven miles east of Phenix City.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.