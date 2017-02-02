Georgia’s furry forecaster predicts early spring for Groundhog Day

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Happy Groundhog Day! The forecast is in, courtesy of Georgia’s own furry forecaster – General Beauregard Lee says to get ready warm weather, flowers, rain and an early spring.

In a live video feed from Yellow River Game Ranch near Stone Mountain, Lee did not see his shadow as he emerged from his home for this year’s annual Groundhog Day celebration.

The common superstition says if a groundhog sees his shadow on February 2, there will be six more long weeks of winter. If not, it means spring is likely to come early.

WRBL’s First Alert weather team, who are meteorologists and actually study weather, likewise see a continuation of the recent springlike temperatures and lack of winter weather for much of February.

Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania did see his shadow according to the groundhog’s handlers, implying winter in the Northeast could have a ways to go.