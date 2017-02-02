Famous Pennsylvania groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. (AP) — It’s Goundhog Day and the verdict is in – the Northeast forecast says six more weeks of winter.

The handlers for Pennsylvania’s famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil announce his prediction Thursday morning when the furry forecaster saw his shadow just after 7 a.m.

He and other members of this rodent species crawl out of their dens every year to make such prediction.

Legend has it that if the furry rodent sees his shadow on February 2nd, winter will last another month-and-a-half. If he doesn’t see it, spring will come early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by a group called the Inner Circle, whose members don top hats and tuxedos for the annual Groundhog Day ceremony on Gobbler’s Knob, the tiny hill in the town for which he’s named about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

According to records going back to 1887, Phil has seen his shadow 101 times while failing to see it 17 times, according to the Inner Circle. There are no records for the remaining years.

Phil is the most famous of a small group of groundhogs said to forecast the weather, including Staten Island Chuck in New York and General Beauregard Lee in Atlanta.

The National Climatic Data Center has put Phil’s forecasts to the test and found them sorely lacking, declaring the groundhog has “no predictive skill.”

“It really isn’t a ‘bright’ idea to take a measure such as a groundhog’s shadow and use it as a predictive meteorological tool for the entire United States,” the data center says on its website, helpfully if somewhat obviously.