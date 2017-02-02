CSU holds Carson McCullers exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. – February marks author Carson McCullers’ 100th birthday. McCullers was born in Columbus.

Columbus State University’s Archives Department put together an exhibit to try to capture what Columbus was like while McCullers lived here.

The exhibit aims to paint a clearer picture of how Columbus society and culture influenced her writings during the 1920s.

“Things Carson would’ve experienced while living here. Movements in women’s suffrage, textile strikes, issue in race relations. All of these things, which found their way into her books during her time living here,” said David Owings with CSU’s archives department.

The exhibit runs through April 21st in the Schwob Memorial Library. Both the Department of Art at the Corn Center and the Columbus Museum also have Carson McCullers exhibits.