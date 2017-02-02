CSU holds Carson McCullers exhibit

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – February marks author Carson McCullers’ 100th birthday.  McCullers was born in Columbus.

Columbus State University’s Archives Department put together an exhibit to try to capture what Columbus was like while McCullers lived here.

The exhibit aims to paint a clearer picture of how Columbus society and culture influenced her writings during the 1920s.

“Things Carson would’ve experienced while living here.  Movements in women’s suffrage, textile strikes, issue in race relations.  All of these things, which found their way into her books during her time living here,” said David Owings with CSU’s archives department.

The exhibit runs through April 21st in the Schwob Memorial Library.  Both the Department of Art at the Corn Center and the Columbus Museum also have Carson McCullers exhibits.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s