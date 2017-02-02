Cold Front to Bring Temperatures Down

We have one more unseasonably warm day to enjoy the 70-degree temperatures that have been with us since Tuesday. A cold front sits just north of Georgia and will be making slow but steady southward progress over the next 2-3 days, bringing a brief return to near normal temperatures.

Rain is occurring in the cooler air behind this front, and it will remain well north of our area through the day and into tonight. As the front slips through Columbus on Friday we could see some light showers, though activity will be spotty and amounts light. High temperatures will be as much as 10 degrees cooler behind the front on Friday, then with high pressure taking over on Saturday lows and highs are likely to pull back even more as the frontal boundary drops well south.

Another warming trend appears set for next week, and a stronger system – currently affecting the Pacific Coast – is expected to reach us by midweek bringing a better chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Longer range, regardless of the “forecasts” by various groundhogs around the country, it appears a warm pattern is setting up over a wide area of the country extending through much of the month of February.

