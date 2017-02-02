COLD FRONT: Squeezes out the mild air; no rain

Right now a slow moving cold front is passing through the region. Along this front, expect a few showers west of our viewing area. There may be an occasion that a few will pass through but with very little impact or disruption to your Friday plans outdoors. Some slightly cooler air will be moving in behind this front. Expect a mostly sunny Saturday starting off with mid to upper 30s. Highs will become more seasonable in this extended outlook and hardly a drop with Sunday’s weak disturbance. Wednesday of next week will be our next focus for any rainfall of significance, so stay tuned.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast