Americus family and community finding it hard to cope with loss of fallen officers

AMERICUS, Ga. — It’s been almost two months since the deaths of two Americus police officers.

Both were killed in the line of duty back in December.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett checked in with friends and family- who say- it’s been tough trying to cope with their loss.

“He loved his mommy, he loved his daddy, he loved his sisters. He just loved everybody. He was a good boy,” says Sergeant Sharron Johnson.

She’s the mother of the late Officer Jody Smith and she works at the Sumter County Sheriffs Office.

She says it’s not been easy coping with the loss of her only son, but she’s choosing to carry out his law enforcement legacy, with God on her side.

“It has made me a better person. I’m a broken mama but I am a better person because I wanna honor and make my baby proud of his mama,” says Sgt. Johnson.

Chesley and Cameron Smarr are siblings of the late Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr.

Chesley visits Nick’s burial site during every lunch break.

She shares what she misses the most about her brother.

“His smile and his laugh,” says Chesley Smarr.

Cameron, the baby of the family shares what he misses the most about his big brother.

“Growin up I’ve always looked up to him. He’s always been like the perfect one I guess you could say. And he was close as perfect as you can get,” says Cameron Smarr.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says the community continues to go above and beyond- when it comes to offering support.

“You ride around Americus you’ll see the back the blue signs are everywhere. I think people have made a point of trying to let the community know that we are one community,” says Chief Mark Scott.

Remember suspect Minquell Lembrick shot both officers who were responding a domestic dispute call on December 7th.

Officer Smarr died on the seventh. Officer Smith died on the eighth.

Lembrick, the suspect died on the eighth from a self inflicted gunshot wound.