10-year-old in critical condition after run over by alleged impaired driver

Molly Moulton (Eufaula City Jail)
EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police confirm a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a pick-up truck Wednesday night.

A press release identifies the driver as 37-year-old Molly Moulton and says she is charged with first degree assault and DUI.

As News 3 reported, the young boy was trying to cross the street  at the intersection of Highway 30 and South Eufaula Avenue just before 6 p.m. Police say Moulton hit the boy with her truck, causing severe injuries.

The boy was taken to Medical Center Barbour by Eufaula Fire Department ambulance and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Moulton remains in the Eufaula City Jail until her bond hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

