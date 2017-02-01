Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

Associated Press Published:
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions member Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. listens as left as fellow committee member Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, during the committee's executive session for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions member Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. listens as left as fellow committee member Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, during the committee's executive session for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson’s nomination to be the nation’s chief diplomat.

Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson’s nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a “yes man” and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country “on a march of folly.”

But Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson’s nomination through. They got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines.

Tillerson’s ties to Russia and his stand on sanctioning Moscow have been a point of contention.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s