Local National Signing Day coverage

COLUMBUS, Ga. – This page will be updated with WRBL’s coverage of National Signing Day.
Auburn High School:
Octavius Whitfield- football- University of the Cumberlands
Trey Randall- football- Clark Atlanta University
Treshun Floyd- football- Samford University
Ted Wages- football- United State Military Academy
Rowdey Jordan- baseball- Mississippi State
Trey Woodham- baseball- Mercer University
Garrison Brooks- basketball- Mississippi State
Will Atkinson- soccer- Auburn University Montgomery
Nautika Philpot- women’s basketball- University of Montevallo
Alexis Tate- women’s basketball- Anderson University
Susanna Pudner- cross country/track & field- University of South Alabama
Nate Pudner- cross country/track & field- University of South Alabama
Joe Escoe- cross country/track & field- Auburn University Montgomery
Jack Rogers- cross country/track & field- Auburn University
Deonte Tolbert- cross country/track & field- Clemson University