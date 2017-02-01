Groundhog Day 2017: Clouds may lessen winter

Showers are coming back into this First Alert Forecast but not so fast. A slow moving front will drape west to east across the region by Friday bringing us our best chances for light to moderate rain, with some areas getting measurable rain up to .2″. Behind this system will be cooler drier air but just for Saturday. Another fast-moving shortwave will clip us with clouds Sunday, with a few sprinkles. A stronger cold front will sweep through Tuesday and Wednesday bringing us another round of showers and even a thunderstorm through the area.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast