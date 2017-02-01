Gov. Bentley empties campaign account to pay legal bills

By Published:
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley (Credit: WKRG)
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley (Credit: WKRG)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Embattled Alabama Governor Robert Bentley’s leftover campaign funds now run dry to pay legal bills in the face of an impeachment push and fallout from a scandal.

Bentley’s campaign finance report filed Tuesday shows the governor’s campaign paid more than $320,000 in legal bills in 2016.

Bentley faced an impeachment push and an ethics complaint after he was accused of having an affair with his former political adviser. The governor has acknowledged personal mistakes, but maintains he did nothing legally wrong.

The legal expenses consumed almost all of Bentley’s remaining campaign funds.

The governor, who by law cannot seek re-election, reported loaning his campaign $50,000. That enabled him to end the year with a $25,000 balance.

