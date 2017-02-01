Girls Inc. of Columbus leads a community collection effort for Albany tornado victims

COLUMBUS, Ga- The young ladies of Girls Inc. of Columbus have come through in a big way for tornado victims in South Georgia. They led a drive to collect large amounts of relief items for those left in need in the Albany area following the recent round of deadly tornadoes there.

“We took a 15 passenger van that had been emptied of its seats, filled to the brim with donations. It spilled over into another van, into someone’s personal vehicle. It was a lot– that we collected in just over a week,” says Adam Drucker, program director of Girls Inc. in Columbus.

The girls, community members, businesses, and members of The Links all gave to the relief efforts.

According to Girls Inc., helping neighbors is core to the organization’s mission and provides the young ladies with invaluable leadership experience.

“Girls Inc really focuses in general about leadership and community action, and giving back. So this is a great opportunity for our girls to get involved in really helping those in need at a very important, difficult time,” Drucker says.

Girls Inc. of Columbus partnered with the Albany chapter for this relief drive. The items were delivered to Albany last weekend.