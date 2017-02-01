February Arrives, Weather Remains Quiet

February is underway with the kind of mild weather we’d expect in spring, even though it’s still winter.  Temperatures today are likely to top 70 degrees for the second day in a row across Columbus and vicinity.  Humidity is a bit higher, and we can expect clouds to increase late tonight and Thursday as mild, moist air overtakes the region.

We also have a weak cold front trying to sag southward into the Gulf states.  This front lacks cold air behind it, but if it manages to slip through Columbus we’ll see high temperatures pull back a bit by week’s end.  Rain chances will be slim, although a light shower cannot be ruled out near the passing front both Thursday and Friday.  Sunday could bring a few showers as a minor upper wave passes by to our north, otherwise the weekend looks pleasant if a bit cloudy.

A major storm system is showing up on forecast models around the middle of next week in the midsection of the country, though its effects on our weather remain undetermined at this range.

Forecast map for Thursday
Forecast map for Thursday

