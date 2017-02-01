Brady hopes ill mother can attend Super Bowl

Associated Press Published:
Tom Brady
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles during a news conference after an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. A federal judge deflated "Deflategate" Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, erasing New England quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension for a controversy that the NFL claimed threatened football's integrity. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell went too far in affirming punishment of the Super Bowl winning quarterback. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill but wouldn’t provide any details.

He says: “It’s personal with my family, and I’m just hoping everyone’s here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year.”

Though he isn’t sure if she’ll be able to make the game, he acknowledged how much it will mean to him if she is in the stands as the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

He says: “It’s (will be) a special moment. It’s always been that way. I think this year is – it will be as special as it’s ever been.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s