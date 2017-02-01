Bentley says Alabama won’t support sanctuary cities

By Published:
(CBS News)
(CBS News)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Governor Robert Bentley says in a statement Alabama will not support sanctuary cities in the wake of a resolution passed by the Birmingham City Council.

AL.com reports the Birmingham City Council approved a resolution Tuesday expressing support for undocumented immigrants but not officially declaring the city a sanctuary – a designation given to cities that follow certain procedures that shelters illegal immigrants.

City Council President Johnathan Austin says the resolution was symbolic.

Bentley’s statement, in response, says President Trump has already taken decisive “and necessary action to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. Alabama will not support sanctuary cities or institutions that harbor or shelter illegal immigrants, and are in clear violation of the laws of the nation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s