Bentley says Alabama won’t support sanctuary cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Governor Robert Bentley says in a statement Alabama will not support sanctuary cities in the wake of a resolution passed by the Birmingham City Council.

AL.com reports the Birmingham City Council approved a resolution Tuesday expressing support for undocumented immigrants but not officially declaring the city a sanctuary – a designation given to cities that follow certain procedures that shelters illegal immigrants.

City Council President Johnathan Austin says the resolution was symbolic.

Bentley’s statement, in response, says President Trump has already taken decisive “and necessary action to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. Alabama will not support sanctuary cities or institutions that harbor or shelter illegal immigrants, and are in clear violation of the laws of the nation.”