Auburn student plans peaceful protest in light of recent Executive Order on immigration

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn University senior, Christine Cameron said she was speaking to a friend from back home who is from Iran. Her friend told her that due to the Executive Order, his father was unable to see him graduate.

Cameron said that is when things hit home for her.

As a result, she is planning to hold a peaceful protest on Auburn’s Haley Concourse Thursday from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Cameron said it is going to be a peaceful protest to make folks on campus aware of the issues, educate them on the issues, let them make their own decisions and to let students affected by the order know that the campus is there for them.

“We want to keep this peaceful because that’s what this whole protest is about is making America a place where peace reigns instead of hate,” Cameron said. “By having this protest, we want to exemplify that you can be peaceful, and you can love your neighbor, and you can love people from every culture because that’s what Auburn is about. We have people from all over the world that go here, and we want them to know that this is a safe place for them, as well as the whole United States is a safe place for them and their families.”

The university said that they fully support the rights of students to peacefully assemble and voice their concerns and opinions.