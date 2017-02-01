AARP kicks off Tax Aide program in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga- A group of volunteers are offering their help to everyone in the Valley area to help make tax season a little less stressful. The AARP Tax Aide program began offering its services in Columbus this week.

Trained volunteers offer their assistance in the full filing process. They help filers submit their returns electronically, calculating returns and payments. Though it’s sponsored by AARP, people of all ages and income levels are welcome to use the service.

“They recognize our name, the Tax Aide program, and they have a certain amount of trust, so they’ll give us a try. And, of course, once they do, they’re usually, I would say, always satisfied,” says Jim Murphy, District Coordinator of AARP Tax Aide, Columbus.

If you’re interested in getting help through the AARP Tax Aide program, volunteers are available now throughout the tax season. On Mondays, they will be at Mildred L. Terry Public Library from 10 am until 2 pm. Every Tuesday and Thursday, they will set up shop at the Columbus Public Library during those same hours. Each Saturday, they will alternate between those two locations.

On the last two days of the filing season in April, they will have expanded hours at the Columbus Public Library from 10 am – 4 pm.

If you’re interested in more info on Tax Aide or training to be a tax volunteer for next year’s tax season, you can visit the AARP website for more information.