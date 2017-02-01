10-year-old hit by pick-up truck in Eufaula; driver arrested

Courtesy: Eufaula Police Department Facebook Page
Courtesy: Eufaula Police Department Facebook Page

EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that involves a pedestrian being hit.

Police say the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on South Eufaula Avenue near the Southern entrance to the Hobo Pantry Store.

A 10-year-old was struck by a pick-up truck driven by a 37-year-old woman. Both are from Eufaula.

The child was taken to Medical Center Barbour by Eufaula Fire Department ambulance and then was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The woman was arrested on scene and transported to the Eufaula City Jail.

Both the victim’s and driver’s names are being withheld at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Eufaula police and further charges may be pending.

 

