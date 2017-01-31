Woman arrested in connection to December deputy hit-and-run incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police Motor Squad has made an arrest in connection to the December hit and run incident involving Deputy Gribbins.

Police arrested Kendall Cochran on Tuesday and charged her with felony hit and run and a variety of other traffic charges.

Cochran has a Recorder’s Court hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, February 3.

As News 3 reported, Deputy Gribbins was off-duty and helping direct traffic around a wreck near Exit 12 on I-185 when one of the cars involved in the crash left the scene and hit Gribbins in the process.