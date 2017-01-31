Temperatures Trending Upward

A short spell of cool weather featuring near normal temperatures is nearly over, as we’re about to see a warming trend take over that will leave us with milder than average temperatures for awhile.

Thanks to a combination of sunshine and westerly winds bringing mild air from Texas, it’s likely that parts of Georgia and Alabama will reach the 70-degree mark today, with an even better chance on Wednesday. A cold front dropping in from the north will not get very far into the state before it stalls, leaving us on the mild side of the front.

Clouds will increase Thursday and Friday as the winds turn more southerly, bringing back moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain along the front will be sparse, and likely to stay north of us unless the front sags further south than currently anticipated. Our next good chance for showers appears to be on track for Sunday.

