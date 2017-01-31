Teen in serious condition after being hit by patrol car

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP/CBS46) — A Gwinnett County teenager remains in critical condition after authorities say a police officer struck two pedestrians on his way to an accident call.

News outlets report Gwinnett County Officer Scott York was traveling with his blue lights and siren activated on Sunday night when a vehicle he was passing began to merge in front of him. The officer lost control of his vehicle and hit two teens, two parked cars and a basketball goal.

Sixteen-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia Media was listed in critical condition as of Monday evening. His cousin, 18-year-old Joel Melendez-Coreas-Mejia, was released from the hospital Sunday night with minor injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victims,” police say in an emailed press release. “As officers, we routinely investigate incidents involving others. It’s never easy investigating an incident involving one of our own.”

York received minor injuries and was also released from the hospital. He is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.