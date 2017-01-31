Sumter County man gets life in prison for double homicide

LESLIE, Ga. (AP) — A Sumter County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a double homicide in 2015.

Local media sources reported Monday that Demarcus Brown was found guilty of murder, assault, burglary and other charges in the deaths of 54-year-old Bonnie McSpadden and 33-year-old Dallas Freeman.

A judge sentenced Brown to two life sentences without parole plus 50 years in prison.

McSpadden and Freeman were found shot to death in their home near Leslie in February 2015.

Ruhemmion King was also sentenced to two life sentences and 50 years for the victims’ deaths.

Demetrius Hubbard is also charged with murder in the case. He is still awaiting trial.