Sumter County man gets life in prison for double homicide

Associated Press Published:
(FILE)
(FILE)

LESLIE, Ga. (AP) — A Sumter County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a double homicide in 2015.

Local media sources reported Monday that Demarcus Brown was found guilty of murder, assault, burglary and other charges in the deaths of 54-year-old Bonnie McSpadden and 33-year-old Dallas Freeman.

A judge sentenced Brown to two life sentences without parole plus 50 years in prison.

McSpadden and Freeman were found shot to death in their home near Leslie in February 2015.

Ruhemmion King was also sentenced to two life sentences and 50 years for the victims’ deaths.

Demetrius Hubbard is also charged with murder in the case. He is still awaiting trial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s