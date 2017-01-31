State trooper fired, charged with DUI in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A Georgia State Patrol trooper has been fired after he was accused of driving under the influence.

A Georgia State Patrol news release says 24-year-old Trooper Deionte McAllister was pulled over by another trooper who says he saw McAllister rev his engine and tailgate another vehicle in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say McAllister was arrested on a DUI charge upon failing a sobriety test. He was terminated from the department on Monday.

It is unclear whether McAllister has an attorney.