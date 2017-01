COLUMBUS, Ga. — Good news for some Georgia consumers Tuesday night.

Attorney General Chris Carr has announced a settlement with the Western Union Company involving complaints from consumers that sent money to third parties using the company that ended up in scams.

As part of the settlements, Western Union has agreed to pay $585 million to U.S. victims of the fraudulent wire transfers.

Person who believe they were victims of the fraud scheme can CLICK HERE to find out.