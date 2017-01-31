Second sit-in leads to 11 arrests at Jeff Sessions office

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — More than 100 people took part in a second NAACP sit-in at U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions’ Mobile office.

Local news stations report eight men and three women were arrested at the scene Monday on charges of criminal trespassing.

The first sit-in took place January 3 after members of the NAACP voiced opposition to the Sessions nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

On Monday, the office was closed but protesters sat in the hallway of the office building.

Local reporters say about 20 stayed on the scene after police arrived and officials asked everyone to leave the building.

The White House confirms President Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend Trump’s controversial refugee and immigration ban in court. Yates was a Democratic appointee who was filling the position until Sessions’ nomination could be approved.

Dana Boente has now been sworn in as Yates’ replacement. He is a federal prosecutor from Virginia.