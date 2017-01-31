Search for Christopher Scott continues two years after his disappearance

PHENIX CITY, Ala- Christopher Scott disappeared sometime around January 12, 2015. Since then, no one has seen nor heard from the 24 year old. The two years since have been tough on his family and investigators both of whom are all working hard to solve this unsettling mystery.

Scott is last known to have been seen in the area of the 13th Street Bridge. Both police and his family feel foul play is a strong possibility.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or know anything about his movements around the time of his disappearance, please contact Phenix City Police at (334) 298-0611.