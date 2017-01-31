Police urge parents to warn children, teens about sexting laws

PHENIX CITY, Ala- A growing number of teens are using their cell phones to take and send nude pictures—and it’s more than just a tasteless and dangerous act. It’s child pornography, according to the law.

Sexting—the act of sending nude pictures via cell phone—becomes a crime when underage people take pictures of themselves and send them. Also, anyone who receives a nude picture of an underage person can be charged with possession of child pornography.

That’s why police say parents need to be sure they talk plainly and firmly with their children about the proper and legal use of cell phones.

“There’s a big, big, big craze today . . . sexting,” says Sgt. Mark Rogers, of the Phenix City Police Department, who investigates crimes against children.

Too often children and teens are joining that craze—and it’s creating a child porn epidemic that could lead to minors themselves being arrested on child porn charges.

Recently, LaGrange Police arrested a former LaGrange High student named Mason Herren. Herren was charged with child porn distribution after police say school officials found pornographic images on the cell phones of several students.

Police say it’s a conversation parents can’t afford NOT to have with their kids, the proper use of cell phones. Any minors who take a picture of themselves and/or sends and receives a picture of someone who is underage can face serious felony charges.

“There’s three charges they could potentially be charged with. Production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography which are three felony charges,” says Sgt. Rogers.

And with those charges come the penalty of registering as a sex offender—sometimes, a lifetime sentence.

“If you’re a child, you would have to register up to ten years, if you are found guilty on any of those charges. If you are an adult and found guilty in the state of Alabama, that’s a register for the rest of your life,” says Sgt. Rogers.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, including not knowing the true age of someone with whom you communicate, even when that person lies about his or her age.

The Phenix City Police, as a part of many public service programs, do visit schools and teach students, teachers, and parents about the proper and legal use of cell phones.

Sgt. Rogers says we all should remember that once we post or send anything on the Internet and/or via text message, it’s out there, and there’s no taking it back.