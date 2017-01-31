LCSO investigating after man found dead with strange marks around neck

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead with strange marks on neck Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence located in the 400 block of Lee Road 237 in Smiths Station. The caller stated that they were with a male subject who had suffered some type injury and might be deceased.

The 54-year-old man was found unresponsive inside his home with a ligature around his neck.

Initial investigation of the scene by investigators has revealed signs of a struggle.

Deputies also say a vehicle belonging to the man is missing from the yard of the home. The vehicle is a silver 2004 Chrysler Pacifica displaying Alabama license plate 43FW 211.

The public is encouraged to not take direct action to confront the occupant or occupants if they observe this vehicle but to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.