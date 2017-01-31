GBI will investigate MCSD settlement in 2015 crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has officially decided to investigate a settlement made by the Muscogee County School District.

The settlement in question was made to a Columbus motor squad officer, who was injured in a crash involving a school bus. As News 3 has reported, Officer William Green crashed his motorcycle after swerving to avoid a school bus that turned in front of him near Whitesville Road and Double Church Road back in October 2015.

The bus driver, 74-year-old Kenneth Canup was cited in the accident. As News 3 reported last week, Superior Court Judge Gil McBride of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit wrote a letter back on January 12, asking the GBI to look into the legality of the settlement.

The GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles confirmed Tuesday in an email to News 3.

“The GBI has moved forward with opening an investigation into allegations of criminal activity regarding the settlement. We made our decision following a review of Judge McBride’s request. There is no set timeline for completing the investigation,” says Nelly Miles.

Miles wouldn’t say why the GBI decided to investigate the allegation or the nature of the alleged criminal activity in question. The school board’s lawyer, Greg Ellington, maintains that nothing about the settlement was illegal and that the school board’s approval was not required since the settlement was paid by the district’s liability provider, The Georgia School Boards Association. But now, some members of the school board are calling for Ellington and the Hall, Booth Law Firm to be fired as the school district’s representing lawyer and law firm.

In an email Tuesday, District 8 School Board Member Frank Meyers wrote,”Mr. Ellington’s alleged reason for settling the lawsuit is not only insufficient, it is insulting to the intelligence of any board member who realizes the board has approved many, many settlements paid through the referenced insurance pool.”

The email, which was addressed to the Secretary of the Superintendent requested that there be a discussion and vote on the termination added to the next school board meeting agenda. The next scheduled school meeting is February 21 at 6 p.m.

As News 3 previously reported, this is the third time in less than six months that the GBI has been called upon to investigate incidents involving the Muscogee County School District.

Last year, District Attorney Julia Slater asked the agency to investigate the August 22 bus crash that killed 67-year-old driver Roy Newman and injured seven Mathews Elementary Schools students.

Slater also asked them to prove an incident that happened back on September 12, in which 13-year-old Montravious Thomas was allegedly body-slammed by a contracted behavior specialist. Thomas ended up having to get the bottom half of his right leg amputated, but in December, the GBI declined to investigate the cases because the Columbus Police Department is still investigating.

At last check, there were no updates in either investigation.