Our ridge of high pressure will be the dominant feature over the next several days. There will be a short-wave zipping through Thursday and Friday and this will only bring a smattering of a shower or two. Our weekend front now looks to be shunted farther north by our persistent high pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico. So at this time for the sake of consistency I’ll add a few afternoon showers Sunday with better chances north of LaGrange.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast