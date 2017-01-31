Family releases balloons in memory of Marquis Brown

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Family and friends are remembering the man who died one year ago after he was involved in an altercation which a bouncer in the parking lot of Outlaw’s Saloon. Loved ones gathered outside of Marquis Brown’s former work place.

49-year-old James Perkins was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident. He bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail last March and is now awaiting a grand jury hearing.

Audrey Bullocks, Brown’s aunt, shared memories at a balloon release Tuesday night.

“That was my boy. Even though he was my nephew he was just like my son. In my family we all raise one another and he was close to my heart so, losing him is just like losing is like losing one of my children,” she said.

She does not feel like their family has received justice.

“When someone lose someone in death it’s hard anyway, but it’s the way we lost him. If he was sick, a disease or a car accident maybe we can cope with it a little better,” she said.

Brown’s mother, Nikita Bell, still has unanswered questions.

“I still want to know why it happened, what happened, and why justice has not been served for him,” Bell said.

Brown was not only a son, but also a father.

“I have pictures in my home and every time they come over they say that’s my daddy. My daddy is in heaven with God,” she said.

They released red, black, and white balloons because Brown was a huge Georgia Bulldog’s fan.

Perkins has not been convicted in the incident. A call to District Attorney Julia Slater has not yet been returned when News 3 sought to get information on Perkins’ next court date.