Canadian mosque shooting suspect faces 6 murder, 5 attempted murder charges

QUEBEC CITY, Canada (CBS) — A shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers left six people dead in an attack that Canada’s prime minister calls an act of terrorism. Court documents say the suspect, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Police initially detained two people, including one who called 911 to say he was armed but ready to give himself up. Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec tweeted early Monday afternoon only one of the two people detained was now considered a suspect.

More than 50 people were at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre when the shooting erupted Sunday night. In addition to the six who died, five were in critical condition and 12 others suffered minor injuries, University of Quebec Hospital Centre spokeswoman Genevieve Dupuis says Monday. The dead ranged in age from age 35 to 65.

One person was detained at the scene and another in his car nearby on a bridge near d’Orleans, where he called 911 to say he wanted to cooperate with police. Police say they do not believe there are other suspects but are investigating.

Police say the witness and suspect were in their late 20s or early 30s and had no prior police records.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both characterize the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over President Donald Trump’s travel ban on several Muslim countries.

“This was a group of innocents targeted for practicing their faith,” Trudeau says Monday, speaking before the House of Commons.

He condemned the “despicable act of terror” and vows, “We will get to the bottom of this.”

Speaking directly to Canada’s Muslim community, Trudeau says, “we are with you.”

“36 million hearts are breaking with yours – know that we value you,” Trudeau says. “You enrich our shared community in immeasurable ways. It is your home.”