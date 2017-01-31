COLUMBUS, Ga. – Valley Rescue Mission is trying to identify a brick structure unearthed during construction. They are building a new women and children’s shelter beside the current one on 11th Avenue.

Mitzi Oxford with Valley Rescue Mission says a construction foreman clearing the land ran across some pillars and a huge slab of concrete too big to bring up.

After some research, Oxford says their chairman of the board found out a lot of streetcars were operated by a railroad company more than 100 years ago in the area.

“There is a possibility that this might have been maybe one of the stopping points for those trolleys like people would stand there and wait until they came by, but we’re not really sure,” Oxford said.

She hopes a local historian will come look at the structure. Valley Rescue mission would love to hear from any viewers who have an idea about what used to be in the area or what the structure might be.