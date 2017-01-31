Auburn Police warn folks of phone scams

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Police are asking folks to be on the lookout for two recent phone scams they have received several reports on.

In one of the scams, the caller pretends to work for the IRS, and they tell the person on the other end that they owe past due taxes, and if they do not pay, they will be prosecuted. In some of the cases, the caller asks the person to load money on a Green Dot card or one similar to it as well as told to bring money to a certain destination.

Captain Lorenza Dorsey of the Auburn Police Division said that the perpetrators will occasionally call from a spoofed or cloned phone number of a recognizable organization to legitimize the scam even more.

Another scam involves someone calling from Alabama Power, and the person tells the victim that if they do not pay by a certain time, their power will be cut off.

Captain Dorsey said that workers from government agencies or utility companies will not ask you to purchase a card to pay fees or fines.

Captain Dorsey added that folks should take the time to question the situation if they receive a call. He added that folks should hang up, call back a recognizable number for the agency, not do anything based on intimidation and never give personal information when receiving an unsolicited call.

“It’s vital because this a situation that you can totally avoid,” Captain Dorsey said. “It’s just a matter of taking those precautions, questioning and doing those things to avoid not becoming a victim. Be curious and question those type of things, and you don’t have to fall victim to those kind of things.”

Individuals caught committing these scams can be charged with theft by deception, which depending on the amount they take can be a felony.

Auburn Police are also asking folks to lock their car doors. They said that merely locking a vehicle would prevent three out of four auto burglaries. They went onto add that no valuables should be left in a vehicle.

If anyone wants more information on safety tips, they can contact Auburn Police at 334-501-3110.

If they notice suspicious activity, they are asked to call 911 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391