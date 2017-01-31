Alabama college students, staff feel effects of Trump travel ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dozens of people at Alabama universities are affected by President Donald Trump’s travel order.

The University of Alabama says 32 students and two faculty members are from counties covered by the order. Auburn University says 49 of its students are affected, and the University of Alabama-Huntsville says 19 students are from countries mentioned in the order.

Other schools haven’t released specific figures. But area media reports that Alabama, Auburn, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Alabama A&M University are among the schools telling students and workers to remain in the United States if they might be affected.

Trump’s order pauses America’s entire refugee program for four months. It indefinitely bans all those from war-ravaged Syria and temporarily freezes immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

