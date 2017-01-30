Weekend hit-and-run flips car on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus man is recovering after a hit-and-run flipped his car Sunday afternoon on Buena Vista Road.

The victim reports to police a white or silver sedan ran a stop sign at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and 8th Street before crashing into his Jeep at about 1:45 p.m.

The front end of the sedan rammed the back passenger side of the Jeep with enough force for the Jeep driver to lose control and flip over.

A police report says the victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center after complaining of neck pains. Doctors say he does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

A witness tells police he saw the suspect vehicle and believes it is a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the crash or hit-and-run driver should call police at 706-653-3188.