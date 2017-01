FORT BENNING, Ga. — You may see more helicopters and planes in the sky as training exercises are underway at Fort Benning Monday night.

As a result, the roads around the Lawson Army Airfield as well as the Eddy Bridge access control point are scheduled to be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The training will also be held Wednesday night with the same closures in effect.