State Rep. Gerald Greene returning to work this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. — We have an update on State Representative Gerald Greene.

Monday, we learned that Greene went to the doctor in Atlanta and that he hopes to return to work in the next few days.

As News 3 reported, Greene was shot in the left on Thursday outside of Foxes Cinema on Victory Drive. He was released from the hospital later that night.

In a statement released Monday Greene said:

“I can’t help but think about how much worse it could have been. I’m praying they catch who did this, so that it doesn’t happen to someone else. The generous response from my neighbors and my church has overwhelmed and humbled me. I do have a period of recovery ahead of me, but I’m ready, willing and able to do the job that my constituents elected me to do.”

We learned Friday, that the representative may have signed a waiver of prosecution. That means, should there be an arrest of a suspect in the shooting, there would be no prosecution.

We checked with police and requested the information on the waiver. Police said they could not release a waiver due to the open investigation. We also checked with Representative’s Greene’s spokesperson. He said he is not aware of any waiver that has been signed.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.