Phenix City prayer event promotes unity

Phenix City, Ala.- Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says a year ago, City Officials came together in prayer with hopes of uplifting the city.

Dozens of people packed Central Baptist Church to recommit to unifying the city through faith.

Noble Williams pastors Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church.

He believes that conquering crime and other issues in the community can be done through the love of Christ.

Williams said, “It didn’t matter about the color of your skin or what denomination you are, they came together as one, serving one Lord and one faith.”

Folks in the congregation prayed for leaders in local government and area churches.

Jim Caldwell pastors Central Baptist Church and he says it’s important for people to put their differences aside, so they can move forward.

Caldwell said, “We’ve got homelessness, we’ve got racial disunity and this is just to help us come together to solve some of these issues.”

At the end of the service everyone came together hand in hand.